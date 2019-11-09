Fall Market to bring funds for Little Food Pantry

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – St. Andrews Christian Church is holding its 3rd annual Fall Market Place benefit for its Little Food Pantry.

Organizers say they will have 15 vendors, an indoor yard sale, breakfast, and a kid’s corner.

Church Board Chair Amy Kinn says 100-percent of the proceeds go toward the Little Food Pantry. The free community pantry offers food for families in need.

“We have a lot of folks in this community just down the street who have food insecurities,” Kinn said. “We’re not that close to a grocery store and so we just like to provide what we can. We’re not a very large congregation, but we can do what we can. This has really worked out well for us.”

Event information

What: Fall Market Place

When: Saturday, November 9, 2019. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

Where: 6220 Thomaston Road in Macon