Macon leaders hold ‘Stop the Violence’ event, address recent shootings

Macon community leaders plan to hold a Stop the Violence event following the shooting death of 30-year-old Shakema Dickson

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners, elected officials, and other community leaders are standing together to denounce Macon’s gun violence.

Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman is hosting a series of “Stop The Violence” events. His second event happens on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

This event comes after the shooting death of Shakema Dickson. The 30-year-old mother died while shielding her 2-year-old daughter, Korri, from bullets.

“To the families, our hearts and prayers are with you,” Tillman said. “What we do in this community to help create opportunities and second chances to prevent this. We love you. We sympathize with you. God is with you, and we’ll be praying for you.”

Tillman hopes the event motivates people to find alternative solutions to guns.

“Guys, you’ve got to do something different,” Tillman said. “You can’t be a coward and have a gun. You’ve got to fight sometimes with [your hands], or most importantly your brain. Having a brain doesn’t make you smart, but knowing what to do with it does. You’ve got to start using your brain and realize how many people love and care about you that don’t even know you.”

Event information

What: Stop The Violence

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Where: 2281 Pio Nono Avenue

There will be a fish fry, music, and prayer.