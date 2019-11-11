Warner Robins Police looking for man who robbed Dollar General store

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Warner Robins Police are looking for a man officers say robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint.

According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Department’s Facebook page, the robbery happened at the Dollar General at 2451 Watson Boulevard at 8:15 Sunday morning. The post went on to say, a man wearing dark clothes and a mask pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting some cash he ran. There were no customers inside the store at the time and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to Detective Paul Peck at (478) 302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.