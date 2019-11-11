UPDATE: 18 year old passes away from car crash in Peach County

UPDATE 9 a.m. Monday
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks, 18 year old Kendall Ratliff of Taylor County, passed away in Monday morning’s car crash on Highway 96 in Fort Valley.
Rooks says Ratliff was ejected from the car. Rooks added that Ratliff was not wearing her seat belt. She was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m. Monday morning at Medical Center Navicent Health of Peach County.
ORIGINAL STORY
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A fatal car crash has blocked all lanes on Highway 96 at Brock Road in Fort Valley.
The Georgia Department of Transportation sent out a tweet about the crash around 8:30 Monday morning and GDOT estimates it will take 2 hours to clean up. Drivers are asked to use other routes.
A post on Fort Valley’s Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page says the crash happened in front of Pure Flavor’s Greenhouse.
