Arctic cold front moves through tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We stay dry today, but an arctic cold front will bring showers to the region tomorrow, but the temperatures are the big story as we will see the 20’s by Wednesday morning.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are going to rise into the middle and upper 60’s across the area with a few spot squeaking into the lower 70’s. We stay dry this afternoon as well. After sunset this evening we will begin to see a steady stream of clouds into Middle Georgia ahead of our next cold front. This front will move through the area tomorrow.

TOMORROW.

Our high temperature for the day will be set in the morning as a cold front will chill things off throughout the day. We will start off the morning with scattered showers and those showers will continue through the early afternoon as the front moves through. Tomorrow night things are going to be chilly. When you factor in a breeze out of the northwest at 10-15 miles per hour, temperatures are going to feel like the low 20’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We stay dry and cold on Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances increase on Thursday and Friday. Right now there are discrepancies between long range forecast models on the timing and amount of rain we could see later this week and into the weekend. We will continue to update the extended forecast in the coming days!

