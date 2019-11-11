Bonaire man killed in head-on collision, wife in critical condition

85-year-old Lee Wettstein died in a head-on collision after he crossed lanes on State Route 27 in Dodge County

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 85-year-old Bonaire man died while traveling on State Route 27 in Dodge County. This comes from the Georgia State Patrol office.

Officers say that the crash happened on Saturday around 6:35 p.m.

Authorities say that Lee Wettstein entered State Route 27 traveling north in the southbound lanes. His wife also occupied the vehicle.

Wettstein struck another vehicle head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medical officials airlifted his wife to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon. The hospital lists her in critical condition.

Officers say the two occupants of the other vehicle were a mother and a two-year-old child. They suffered injuries, but both are stable.