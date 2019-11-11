7-year-old boy loses battle to bone cancer in Forsyth

Celebration of Life planned for 7-year-old Marques Mayes who died from bone cancer

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Marques Mayes lost his battle to cancer this weekend.

We first shared the 7-year-old’s story in August when the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office made Marques deputy for a day. He battled a rare form of bone cancer for more than a year.

He died this weekend. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are helping coordinate Marques’s Celebration of Life.

Event information

What: Celebration of Life for Marques

Where: Maynard Baptist Church in Forsyth

When: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m.