GEICO donates two cars to veterans

GEICO donates vehicles to veterans in need of transportation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – GEICO Insurance Company gifted two vehicles to veterans on Monday afternoon.

Frank Massicote and Angel Bolanos received two recycled rides as part of GEICO’s nationwide event.

The GEICO director says the veterans needed transportation because they have a hard time getting around.

“I would like to make a…vow to you…we’ll cross paths in the future,” Bolanos said. “I vow to dedicate to helping others much like you’ve helped us today.”

GEICO managers also say the company donated more than 100 cars this year–at least 50 went to military families.