MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Pork Shop needs new sizzle this holiday season, and they want your help.

Show off all of your crazy ideas by entering the Macon Bacon’s Design-A-Shirt contest. Contestants may draw the design by hand or digitally using Photoshop or Microsoft Paint.

How to enter

Designers may enter the contest by creating a t-shirt design with any color, logo, print, etc. and uploading it here.