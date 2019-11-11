Macon community commemorates veterans at Coleman Hill Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon veterans were treated to a special ceremony on Monday.

Middle Georgia State University and Macon-Bibb County held its 4th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Coleman Hill Park.

Community members and students came together to honor Macon veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

MGA President Christopher Blake presented challenge coins to veterans at the event.

“We are a community that is stronger, better, and richer because of the service that all veterans have shown,” Blake said. “The men and women of the armed services put themselves in harm’s way to protect our freedoms, liberty, and our democracy.”

Community leaders and city officials also attended to commemorate the day.