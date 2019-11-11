Middle Georgia vets honored in Warner Robins

The Enlisted Association celebrated those who volunteered to keep freedom for our country

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins City Hall did not miss out on the Veterans Day holiday. A celebration ceremony hosted by The Enlisted Association, Chapter 94 honored veterans at 11 this morning.

The Enlisted Association’s website says it enhances the quality of life for uniformed services enlisted personnel, their families and survivors. They also cover retirees.

President of the association Rick Delaney says people shouldn’t view military holidays as sad occasions.

“Someone asked me this morning, why aren’t the flags at half staff,” Delaney said. “This is not a day of mourning. It’s a day of celebration. Celebrating our brothers and sisters in arms, who volunteered to keep freedom for our country and work for it.”

Warner Robins mayor Randy Toms also attended the celebration and gave opening remarks.