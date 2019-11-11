Still teaching at 95, Jimmy Carter draws devotees to church

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) – Former President Jimmy Carter can still draw a crowd, and he does each time he teaches Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Nearly four decades after he left office and despite a body that’s failing after 95 years, the nation’s oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice monthly at Maranatha Baptist Church.

Pilgrims come by the hundreds for what they describe as a dose of simple decency and devotion in a Bible lesson. They gather hours before class begins.

The church has only 30 or so members, but as many as 450 people are on hand any week Carter teaches.