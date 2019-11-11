Macon Transit Authority offers veterans free bus rides forever

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Transit Authority is showing veterans how much they appreciate them for their service. And not just on Veteran’s Day, but every day of the year.

MTA launched its veterans Ride Forever program which allows veterans to ride for free.

- Advertisement -

Starting Monday, those veterans 65 and older can get a veteran MTA card. With the card, veterans can ride the bus at no cost.

MTA Director Craig Ross says while riding a bus, he realized the number of veterans that rely on public transportation daily.

How to get an MTA veterans bus card

To get an MTA veterans bus card, you must be 65 or older. You can visit the Macon Terminal Station to get your card. Please have an ID proving your age and veteran status.