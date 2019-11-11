Winter is coming: Arctic air and rain are on the way to Middle Georgia

A strong cold front is bringing cold air and winter weather to parts of the Midwest and East Coast. Here in Middle Georgia we are expecting just rain, wind, and a big cool down as the front moves east.



Rain chances begin overnight, but the heaviest rain is expected mainly after 5 am Tuesday. There will likely be pockets of heavy rain embedded in the line of, but storms are not expected.

Along with the rain, gusty winds will be possible. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are forecast and the western portion of Middle Georgia is under a Wind Advisory through the day on Tuesday.

The biggest change will be temperatures falling throughout the day. Our high temperature will likely be recorded during the morning hours, but the strong cold front will keep cold air pushing into the area and keep temperatures plummeting into the 40’s by tomorrow night.



Wednesday will likely bring some of the coldest air that we have seen in a long time. Temperatures will start in the 20’s and struggle to warm into the upper 40’s, even with plentiful sunshine.



Rain is back in the forecast for Thursday overnight, into Friday afternoon, as well as a small warm up. This will allow lows to jump into the upper 30’s through the weekend, but the general cold snap will stick around through the weekend.