Warner Robins man dies from motorcycle/car crash in Macon

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Warner Robins man has passed away after he was injured in a crash in Macon Friday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 47 year old Wilbur Gildersleeve passed away Monday. Deputies say Gildersleeve was riding on his motorcycle on Jones Road in Macon just before 9:15 Friday night, when he collided with a car.

Deputies say the driver of the car, 28 year old Christopher Hill of Macon, was unharmed. The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.