Best Friends Battle Cancer Together

Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he’s doing the same for her.

(SNN) For the past 11 years, Tracy Jackson has done everything with her dog Chancellor by her side.

“We have hiked all over Las Vegas and the mountains of the Red Rocks in Utah,” Jackson says.

In October 2018 he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“It was a very tumultuous time for me because he is my very best friend in the whole world, my soulmate, definitely, since we’re both going through this together,” Jackson says.

In April, Jackson was diagnosed with breast cancer, and Chancellor’s cancer came back halfway through her chemo.

“I really feel like it’s such a blessing because we’re able to go through this together,” she says.

Just when Jackson thought their bond couldn’t get any stronger, cancer proved her wrong.

“Having to give him pills five times a day, it was torturous. It’s actually harder for me knowing that his cancer is back than dealing with my own cancer, which I know to a lot of people might sound strange, but they’re unconditional,” Jackson says.