MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says road closures may impact response time for first responders.

He says GDOT bridge constructions off Pio Nono Avenue and College Avenue will cause road closures at nearby fire stations.

- Advertisement -

He says the fire department will have for a fire truck on Pio Nono Ave to help.

Construction on the bridges will last 30 days.