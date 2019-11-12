Chilly couple of days ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As our cold front rushes through Middle Georgia, temperatures are going to be on the drop as arctic air funnels into the Peach State.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Temperatures are going to be dropping throughout the day which means that the official high temperature for the day will likely be observed at midnight. Those temperatures were running in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. We will be dealing with scattered showers as the front progresses from west to east. By the early afternoon the bulk of the rain will have moved out of our area and temperatures will begin their free fall. Under a mostly clear sky tonight temperatures are going to bottom out in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. When you factor in gusty winds up to 30 miles per hour, the wind chill will be in the low to middle 20’s. Make sure to bundle up!

As of 5 am this morning…………

WIND ADVISORY: In effect for several Middle Georgia counties until 7 tonight

FREEZE WARNING: In effect for all Middle Georgia counties beginning at 7 tonight and running through 10 am tomorrow.

TOMORROW.

It is going to be a chilly day across Middle Georgia. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40’s as highs will be running over 20° below where we should be for this time of year. It will be breezy at times with wind gusts topping out around 15 miles per hour. We are in store for another chilly night tomorrow as temperatures fall back below the freezing mark.

REST OF WORK WEEK AND BEYOND.

We are mostly dry on Thursday before showers return late in the afternoon and evening. On Friday, a few showers are in the forecast, but that will be the end of the rain as we head into the weekend. Expect dry conditions this weekend with temperatures running in the middle to upper 50’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)