Cold, breezy conditions stick around on Wednesday

Middle Georgia got to experience a few different seasons today and has finally settled on winter. Rain and cold air moved in along with a cold front this morning, and now we are dealing with clear skies and frigid overnight temps.



Temperatures will fall into the upper 20’s by Wednesday morning under clear skies. Sunshine hangs around on Wednesday, but highs will struggle to make it into the low 50’s. Breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the mid 40’s.



Our next change of weather will come from a low pressure system pushing in across Mexico and bringing moisture in from the Gulf. This will bring rain to the area by Thursday, but no thunderstorm activity is expected.

Cold air will hang around, but it won’t be quite as cold as today. Winter weather is not expected with this system, but we should see a cold rain through Friday.



We won’t see much of a warm up through the weekend, but the rain will move out during the day on Saturday. We will see another small chance of rain on Monday as temperatures return to the 60’s.