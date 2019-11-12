Commissioners work to add more features to Rosa Parks Square

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon may get a new look. County commissioners are trying to find ways to support the project.

As downtown Macon grows, so do plans for parks near Poplar Street.

“It’s to make the downtown area a place where we can make people feel safe when they come down,” Commissioner Joe Allen said.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas is sponsoring a proposal to add features to Rosa Parks Square. Such features include a water wall, more seating, a circular sidewalk, and a statue of Rosa Parks.

Where will the money come from?

During Tuesday’s committee meeting, commissioners discussed how to get funds for the renovations.

One option is the money from the sale of the Willie Hill Plaza, which is going to be a hotel, be used for Rosa Parks Square.

“My concern is that $900,000 is not enough to do the plans that we’ve got,” Mayor Robert Reichert said.

During the summer, commissioners approved for a Rosa Parks Square Commission.

Lucas says the Rosa Parks Commission understands they’ll need to find funds from somewhere other than the county for the park.

Commissioners approved the proposal during Tuesday’s committee meeting. They plan to vote on it during the next meeting.