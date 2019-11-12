Department of Justice funds Georgia’s Human Trafficking Fight

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As the fight against human trafficking continues in our state, the new funding will aid in the battle.

Tuesday, First Lady Marty Kemp, GRACE Commission members, Department of Justice officials, Attorney General Chris Carr, U.S. Attorneys BJay Pak, and Charles Peeler held a news conference at the state capital.

- Advertisement -

The group announced the Department of Justice awarded Georgia almost $153 million in public safety grants.

Claire McCusker Murray of the Department of Justice says funds will support Georgia law enforcement community agencies and nonprofits.

Murray says a portion of the funds will specifically aid in the fight against human trafficking and support trafficking survivors.

“I am especially pleased to announce that a portion of these funds, nearly 4.3 million dollars, is dedicated to helping professionals throughout Georgia fight human trafficking and deliver much-needed aid to trafficking survivors,” Murray said.

Murray says that the National Human Trafficking hotline received 375 reports of human trafficking in the state last year.