Once hazardous soil, now potential condos along Ocmulgee River

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb residents may soon see condos lining the Ocmulgee River near downtown.

The property on Riverside Drive behind Burger King once housed an old maintenance building.

In 2014, the county worked with organizations to improve the area to meet requirements to build new homes. Thereafter, commissioners say the soil became contaminated.

“It could be developed on the east side,” Commissioner Joe Allen said. “Also on the inside of the downtown corridor on Riverside Drive. “Riverside Drive used to be the place people use to ride down all the time. It would really make it look good and help build it back up,” Commissioner Joe Allen said.

Developers say they can only go as deep as 15 feet. Otherwise, there may be hazardous material below that.