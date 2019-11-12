Macon man fights deputies, faces multiple charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man faces multiple charges after fighting with deputies. Deputies identified the man as 27-year-old Antonio Jamal Easley.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened on Nov. 6 around 11:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Authorities were patrolling the Napier Avenue and Radio Drive area regarding high drug crime activity.

Deputies saw Easley abandon the Radio Drive residence. After a short chase, deputies caught Easley in the woods behind the house.

Authorities say Easley fought with deputies, but they later detained him.

Deputies found the following items on Easley:

a bag of Marijuana

a bag of pills

(5) 9mm bullets

The charges

Deputies took Easley to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Felony Obstruction of Peace Officer

Misdemeanor Obstruction of Peace Officer

Easley also had several warrants from a domestic violence case. Authorities have set no bond for him.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.