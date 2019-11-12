Macon man fights deputies, faces multiple charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man faces multiple charges after fighting with deputies. Deputies identified the man as 27-year-old Antonio Jamal Easley.
Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened on Nov. 6 around 11:30 p.m.
Authorities were patrolling the Napier Avenue and Radio Drive area regarding high drug crime activity.
Deputies saw Easley abandon the Radio Drive residence. After a short chase, deputies caught Easley in the woods behind the house.
Authorities say Easley fought with deputies, but they later detained him.
Deputies found the following items on Easley:
- a bag of Marijuana
- a bag of pills
- (5) 9mm bullets
The charges
Deputies took Easley to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Felony Obstruction of Peace Officer
- Misdemeanor Obstruction of Peace Officer
Easley also had several warrants from a domestic violence case. Authorities have set no bond for him.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.