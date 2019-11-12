Money-savings tips to help stay warm this winter

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As days get colder, Middle Georgia residents will turn up the heat.

Wilson Bryant Air Conditioning and Flint Energies are working to find the best ways for residents to stay warm while saving money.

“One of the main energy consumption is going to be heating, electric heaters, and central heating systems,” Rod Green, Manager of Energy at Flint Energies said.

Flint Energies recommends setting thermostats to 68 degrees during the winter.

“Just keep in mind that at every degree that you go above that to stay warm, it will cost you 3 to 5% per degree that you go up,” Green said.

Kevin Bryant, service manager for Wilson Bryant Air Conditioning, says that inspecting your furnace can also save you money.

“Before the emergency time, when you need your heater, doing some preventive maintenance before it gets to that point is always a great idea,” Bryant said.

Money-Saving Tips