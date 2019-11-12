NAACP hosts lunch for retired military people on Veterans Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County branch of the NAACP showed its appreciation for veterans Monday.

The organization served lunch to veteran at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

- Advertisement -

President Gwenette Westbrooks says it’s another way for the NAACP to show retired veterans their appreciation.

“Many people are doing things to show appreciation for our veterans, we did haircuts and different things like last year,” Westbrooks said. “This year, we are showing more appreciation for a hot meal and gifts.”