Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 4-8

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 4 through Friday, November 8. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
IHOP
2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
The Brick
136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Youth Challenge Academy Milledgeville (Food Service)
451 BALAND CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
Shadetree BBQ
111 OLD MONTGOMERYVILLE RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
China Garden
1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Sonic
1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019
El Amigo Mexican Restaurant
2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019
Bibb County:
Methodist Home for Children
304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites
130 HOLIDAY DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Marco’s Pizza
2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Sky Zone – Indoor Trampoline Park (FS)
245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Idle Hour Country Club Pool Bar
251 IDLE HOUR DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Ocean Crab House
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Club 9 (FS)
2471 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Ga Department of Justice Macon Youth Development (FS)
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
Hooters
112 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
Central Fellowship Christian Academy (FS)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
Central Fellowship Academy Gym (FS)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
Macon Regional Youth Detention Center (FS)
4164 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
Chico and Chang
3850 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
Macon Youth Development Campus Culinary (FS)
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
Burger King
4964 ROMEISER RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Subway
6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Burger King
4459 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Greek Corner Pizza
3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 63
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Pinegate (FS)
300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019
Coliseum Northside (FS)
400 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Ole Times
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Cast Iron Catering
2696 ROFF AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Macon Crab House
4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Ricky’s Taco Shop
518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Bleckley County:
Snow’s Asian Grill
125 N 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Dooly County:
Eastern Quality Vending
1151 E PINE ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Tienda y Taquieria Mi Familia
1151 E PINE ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Hancock County:
Hancock County Detention Center (FS)
67 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Houston County:
Subway
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Fairfield Inn and Suites (FS)
221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Serenity Adult Day Health II (FS)
105 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Papa John’s
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Lieu’s On The Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019
Dunkin Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019
Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019
Papa John’s
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019
BurgerIM
510 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Jasper County:
Pizza and Wings Monticello
683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Jasper County Middle School (FS)
1289 COLLEGE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Jasper Memorial Hospital (FS)
898 COLLEGE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Jasper County High School (FS)
14477 HWY 11 N MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Jones County:
Huddle House
192 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Huddle House
192 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Inspection Score: 76 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Laurens County:
McDonald’s
1829 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Burger King
2175 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
McDonald’s
2193 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Monroe County:
Mary Persons High School (FS)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (FS)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Banks Stevens Middle School (FS)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Peach County:
Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
Waffle House
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019
Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Putnam County:
Eatonton Elks Lodge #2549 (FS)
135 INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Frisk Pub (FS)
117 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
The Waterside at Cuscowilla (FS)
465 CUSCOWILLA DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
La Lore Bakery & Coffee Shop
113 HARMONY CROSSING STE 8 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Georgia Butts
1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019
Taylor County:
Justin’s Place
35 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019
Ms. Betty’s
12 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019
Twiggs County:
Advanced Health & Rehab (FS)
113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
Poppie’s Place
13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019
Upson County:
Captain D’s
1019 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019
Piggie Park Drive-In
19 NORTH HWY PO BOX 1105 THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019