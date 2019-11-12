Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 4-8

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 4 through Friday, November 8. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

IHOP

2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

The Brick

136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Youth Challenge Academy Milledgeville (Food Service)

451 BALAND CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

Shadetree BBQ

111 OLD MONTGOMERYVILLE RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

China Garden

1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Sonic

1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019

El Amigo Mexican Restaurant

2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019

Bibb County:

Methodist Home for Children

304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Econo Lodge Inn & Suites

130 HOLIDAY DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Marco’s Pizza

2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Sky Zone – Indoor Trampoline Park (FS)

245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Idle Hour Country Club Pool Bar

251 IDLE HOUR DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Ocean Crab House

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Club 9 (FS)

2471 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Ga Department of Justice Macon Youth Development (FS)

4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

Hooters

112 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

Central Fellowship Christian Academy (FS)

8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

Central Fellowship Academy Gym (FS)

8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

Macon Regional Youth Detention Center (FS)

4164 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

Chico and Chang

3850 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

Macon Youth Development Campus Culinary (FS)

4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

Burger King

4964 ROMEISER RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Subway

6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Burger King

4459 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Greek Corner Pizza

3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 63

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Pinegate (FS)

300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019

Coliseum Northside (FS)

400 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Ole Times

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Cast Iron Catering

2696 ROFF AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Macon Crab House

4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Ricky’s Taco Shop

518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Bleckley County:

Snow’s Asian Grill

125 N 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Dooly County:

Eastern Quality Vending

1151 E PINE ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Tienda y Taquieria Mi Familia

1151 E PINE ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Hancock County:

Hancock County Detention Center (FS)

67 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Houston County:

Subway

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Fairfield Inn and Suites (FS)

221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Serenity Adult Day Health II (FS)

105 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Papa John’s

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Lieu’s On The Go

210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Hardee’s

99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019

Dunkin Donuts

825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019

Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019

Papa John’s

808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019

BurgerIM

510 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Jasper County:

Pizza and Wings Monticello

683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Jasper County Middle School (FS)

1289 COLLEGE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Jasper Memorial Hospital (FS)

898 COLLEGE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Jasper County High School (FS)

14477 HWY 11 N MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Jones County:

Huddle House

192 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 90 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Huddle House

192 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Inspection Score: 76 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub

214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Laurens County:

McDonald’s

1829 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Burger King

2175 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

McDonald’s

2193 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Monroe County:

Mary Persons High School (FS)

300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Walt’s Cafeteria

10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (FS)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Banks Stevens Middle School (FS)

66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Peach County:

Twin Dragon

212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

Waffle House

241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019

Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Putnam County:

Eatonton Elks Lodge #2549 (FS)

135 INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Frisk Pub (FS)

117 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

The Waterside at Cuscowilla (FS)

465 CUSCOWILLA DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

La Lore Bakery & Coffee Shop

113 HARMONY CROSSING STE 8 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Georgia Butts

1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2019

Taylor County:

Justin’s Place

35 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-06-2019

Ms. Betty’s

12 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2019

Twiggs County:

Advanced Health & Rehab (FS)

113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

Poppie’s Place

13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2019

Upson County:

Captain D’s

1019 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019

Piggie Park Drive-In

19 NORTH HWY PO BOX 1105 THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2019