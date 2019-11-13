Daybreak Interview: Bike Walk Macon’s Pajama Porch Party Ride

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Once a month, Bike Walk Macon, a grassroots bicycle and pedestrian advocacy organization, hosts a slow bike ride that hopefully encourages city residents to ride their bikes on Macon’s streets. This month, the organization is hosting a pajama porch party ride with another local organization, Intown Macon.

Bike Walk Macon’s Engagement Coordinator, Koryn Young, visited Daybreak to tell us more about the ride.

The pajama porch party ride is Thursday, November 14th. Riders can meet at Bike Walk Macon at 6 p.m. and the ride starts at 6:30. All ages and skills levels are welcome.