Dry and cold today, but rain returns tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Chilly temperatures arrived in Middle Georgia yesterday and will hang around through the end of the week.

TODAY.

After starting the morning off in the 20’s and 30’s, we are not going to be warming up too much across the area this afternoon. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are going to top out in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. The average high temperature for this day of the year is 70° but we will be nowhere near that over the next few days. After sunset this evening, temperatures will be falling quickly as we add in a few clouds to our area. Temperatures are going to be hovering right around the freezing mark.

TOMORROW.

We will be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow afternoon with temperatures running in the middle to upper 40’s. We will start off the morning with a few isolated showers, but by the evening commute I am expecting better coverage of showers across our area.

WEEKEND.

We will see a few showers on Friday and early on Saturday, but the weekend looks to be mostly dry. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s during the afternoon.

