Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes discusses Leo Frank Case at Mercer Law School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Former Georgia Governor. Roy Barnes visited Mercer Law students on Tuesday. He discussed his efforts to reopen one of Georgia’s most notorious lynchings.

Barnes works as a consultant to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit to review old cases.

The case

The cases of Leo Frank, a factory superintendent who was lynched in Marietta in the early 1900s. This followed the commutation of his death sentence, for killing a 13-year-old female employee in the factory he managed.

Barnes also discussed the evidence and process of the case for the possible exoneration of Frank.