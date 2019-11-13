Irving Tissue brings over 200 jobs to Macon

Irving Tissue invests almost $1 billion in Macon’s plant location

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A tissue manufacturing plant in Macon is open with even bigger plans to follow.

Irving Tissue announced a number of events during their grand opening on Wednesday.

The company is investing $470-million into its growth. The investment will bring 200 more jobs to Macon.

CO-CEO Robert Irving also announced phase two of the project. This includes an additional $400-million investment and another 150 jobs.

The completion of phase two happens in January 2020.