New travel center coming to Warner Robins, bringing 200 jobs

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The world’s largest convenience store is opening up a new location in Warner Robins, and it’s creating 200 new jobs.

Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, announced it will open its first Georgia location in early 2021 at the southeast corner of Interstate 75 and Russell Parkway.

According to a news release, the 53,000-square-foot travel center will have 116 fueling positions and thousands of snack and food options for travelers on the go. The travel center will be open around the clock with clean restrooms, food and gas. The new location will also have all of Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.

“Buc-ee’s picked Warner Robins for its next location based off their desire to support military families in the region, as well as the town’s location on the route between Atlanta and Florida,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s.

Buc-ee’s plans to break ground on its new location in Warner Robins on November 18th at 11 a.m. The project is expected to take more than a year to build.

Buc-ee’s plans to host a variety of job fairs throughout the spring and summer.

About Buc-ee’s:

Buc-ee’s is home to the world’s largest convenience store, has 37 stores in Texas, soon to open their 38th. In 2019 they began their multi-state expansion in Alabama, and plan to open locations in Florida and Georgia in 2021. Buc-ee’s is known for its pristine bathrooms, large amount of fueling positions, Buc-ee’s apparel, and fresh, delicious food. Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982 and headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas.