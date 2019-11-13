MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who stole a 1998 Ford F250 pickup truck from Kathleen.

Vehicle description

White 1998 ford F250

4 wheel drive

5.4-liter gas engine

VIN # – 1FTPX28L9WNB99159

last known tag: PMK1687

Deputies say that the man used the vehicle in the following two thefts on Nov. 8:

a pressure washer theft from Lowe’s on Macon Tech Drive

a beer theft at the Food Mart 5642 Houston Road

Description

- Advertisement -

Authorities describe the man as the following:

Last seen wearing a camouflage jumpsuit

Stands 6 feet tall

Weighs 170 pounds

Last seen driving a stolen 1998 Ford F250

Anyone with information

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, call or email Captain George Meadows at (478) 747-3278. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers (478) 742-2330.

If you see this vehicle, dial 911. Authorities ask that you be prepared to give the exact location and direction of travel.