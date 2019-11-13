BOLO | Unknown man steals pickup truck out of Kathleen

Kirby Williamson
Stolen truck

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who stole a 1998 Ford F250 pickup truck from Kathleen.

Vehicle description

  • White 1998 ford F250 
  • 4 wheel drive  
  • 5.4-liter gas engine 
  • VIN # – 1FTPX28L9WNB99159 
  • last known tag: PMK1687

Deputies say that the man used the vehicle in the following two thefts on Nov. 8:

  • a pressure washer theft from Lowe’s on Macon Tech Drive
  • a beer theft at the Food Mart 5642 Houston Road

Description

Authorities describe the man as the following: 

  • Last seen wearing a camouflage jumpsuit
  • Stands 6 feet tall
  • Weighs 170 pounds
  • Last seen driving a stolen 1998 Ford F250

Anyone with information

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, call or email Captain George Meadows at (478) 747-3278. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers (478) 742-2330.

If you see this vehicle, dial 911. Authorities ask that you be prepared to give the exact location and direction of travel.

