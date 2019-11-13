MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who stole a 1998 Ford F250 pickup truck from Kathleen.
Vehicle description
- White 1998 ford F250
- 4 wheel drive
- 5.4-liter gas engine
- VIN # – 1FTPX28L9WNB99159
- last known tag: PMK1687
Deputies say that the man used the vehicle in the following two thefts on Nov. 8:
- a pressure washer theft from Lowe’s on Macon Tech Drive
- a beer theft at the Food Mart 5642 Houston Road
Description
Authorities describe the man as the following:
- Last seen wearing a camouflage jumpsuit
- Stands 6 feet tall
- Weighs 170 pounds
- Last seen driving a stolen 1998 Ford F250
Anyone with information
If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, call or email Captain George Meadows at (478) 747-3278. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers (478) 742-2330.
If you see this vehicle, dial 911. Authorities ask that you be prepared to give the exact location and direction of travel.