Thursday brings more cold and rain to Middle Georgia

Cold air has moved into Middle Georgia and it is here to stay for a while. Not only that, but we are going to add in a cold rain as we head through the rest of the week.



We have definitely had a cold day in Middle Georgia with temperatures starting out at record cold temps for this date. High temperatures struggled to warm into the low 50’s and this is still 20 degrees below normal.



We won’t be seeing much of a warm up through the day on Thursday as our highs will stay mainly in the upper 40’s once again. Rain will begin to move in across the area, likely during the afternoon and evening on Thursday.

Thursday night, heavy rain will be possible across Middle Georgia. The clouds and rain will help regulate our low temperatures through Friday morning. Rain will hang around through much of the day on Friday, but hopefully it moves out by kickoff for football times.



Through the weekend we will finally see some clearing. High temperatures will be warming back to the upper 50’s over the weekend, but we should be staying dry over the weekend with a chance of showers returning by Monday.