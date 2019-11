WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police officers are searching for a man they say entered an auto parts store Wednesday night with a handgun and took cash.

It happened at around 8:45 at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Russell Parkway.

Officers say two employees were inside the business, but no customers were there.

No one was injured.

Call Detective Scott Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.