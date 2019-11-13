Woman falls asleep in car, arrested for possession

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman for drug possession on November 7, just after 1 a.m.

Deputies were patrolling Chamber Road when they saw a woman asleep behind in a car in the parking lot of the Circle K convenience store.

They identified the woman as 37-year-old Cassandra Renee Palmer, of Warner Robins. Palmer had warrants from the Peach County Sheriff’s Office. While searching the car Palmer was in, deputies found several Xanax pill bars, a bag of Methamphetamine and two small bags of Heroin.

Palmer was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. She is being held on a $28,250.00 bond at this time.