BCSO needs your help locating convicted felon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 21-year-old Teddy Dewayne Jackson Jr. Jackson is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, has a firearm in his possession and in the presents of others with firearms, in a video found on social media.

Jackson is known to hang out in the south Macon and Bloomfield area. He is 5’4 and weighs around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Teddy Dewayne Jackson Jr. is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.