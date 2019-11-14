Cat of the Week: Casper

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a six month old cat white kitten named Casper!

- Advertisement -

Casper is going to be a big boy, and he is looking for a forever home. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon, says that Casper is going to need an owner that can match his energy.

If you’re interested in adopting Casper or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!