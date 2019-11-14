A cold, rainy, Friday is on the way, before a weekend warm up

The rain has finally moved into Middle Georgia, and it looks like it will be staying for a while. We will see some pockets of heavier rain overnight, and temperatures will be staying cool overnight.



Rain will stick around for much of Friday with our highs topping out in the low 50’s. We will see most of the rain pushing out by around midnight, but a few lingering showers will be possible into Saturday morning. It will be pretty messy for many of the playoff games Friday night so be sure to plan accordingly.



As far as rainfall totals, it will be a case of the haves and have-nots. Based on where some of the stronger rain bands set up, we could see a few areas of 2″ rain totals, as well as some areas of 1/2″ rain totals.



Through the weekend we finally dry out and begin to warm up. Much of next week will be dry with a significant warm up back to the mid 60’s. It will be nice to put the winter coats away for a little while.