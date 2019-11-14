Cold, wet rain expected through end of work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After a brief dry spell, we will see the rain return to Middle Georgia over the next couple of days.

TODAY.

We have started out the morning on a milder note compared to yesterday morning as a partly to mostly cloudy sky has worked into our area. This afternoon, temperatures are not going to be warming up much. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 40’s and lower 50’s across the region. We will deal with isolated showers for much of the day before better coverage of rain showers returns this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures are expected to only fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s tonight under a cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

It is going to be another cool and wet day across the area as scattered showers continue to move through Middle Georgia. Temperatures will make it into the low and middle 50’s across the area under a mostly cloudy sky.

WEEKEND.

A few isolated showers are expected early on Saturday, but other than that we are looking ahead to a mostly dry and comfortable weekend! Temperatures will be topping out in the upper 50’s this weekend.

