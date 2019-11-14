Family remembers grandma, grandson fatally hit by car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon family is speaking out after losing a grandmother and grandson hit by a car.

The family says it’s been a rough year, as they’re still mourning the loss of another family member, fatally shot during the summer.

Family members are remembering 53-year-old Debra Davis and her 6-year-old grandson Daniel Davis.

“I’m going to miss them,” Sharleria Davis, who’s the mother of Daniel and daughter of Debra, said.

She says they were the best of friends.

“[Debra] would call me. She would blow my phone up if I’m with him, but as soon as they get together, it’s like he rather be with her,” Davis said.

Last Friday night just after 7:30, the unexpected happened. Debra and Daniel were crossing Mercer University Drive when a vehicle hit them.

“They were walking from the Dollar Store just trying to get back home. They were hit by a car,” Davis said.

Coroner Leon Jones pronounced Debra dead at the scene, and Daniel later died at the hospital.

Unfortunately, Davis and the rest of her family were trying to heal from the death of her brother, Matthew. In June, Matthew was a victim to Macon’s gun violence.

“I was just getting to a point where I was able to find some balance between everything I saw, how it made me feel, and how it made my family feel,” she said.

With the holidays coming up, the Davis family says they’re feeling overwhelmed and heartbroken.

The family started a Go Fund Me page to help with the funeral costs.