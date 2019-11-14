Four arrested after drug bust in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) –Warner Robins Officers with the Narcotics Intelligence Unit, Crime Suppression Unit, and SWAT served a search warrant on Cherokee Drive Wednesday, in regards to illegal drug sales.

23-year-old Philip Immanuel Lester, 24-year-old Tierra Lester, 20-year-old Santell Lester, and 20-year-old Zyon Whitehead were arrested and all charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone) with Intent, Possession of Schedule II (Morphine Sulfate) with Intent, and Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

- Advertisement -

Two rifles and two handguns were also seized.

Anyone with information about illegal drugs should contact the Narcotics Intelligence Unit at (478) 293-1050.