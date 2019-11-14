Jackson man charged with fatal shooting of Macon woman

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Morgan Smith.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Violent Crime investigators identified the man as 32-year-old Roderick William Chester. Deputies arrested Chester in connection to the fatal shooting of Smith.

Authorities served warrants on Chester on Thursday at 2:16 p.m.

The charges

Deputies took Chester to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged him with the following:

Murder

Simple Battery from an unrelated case

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.