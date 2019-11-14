Jackson man charged with fatal shooting of Macon woman

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Morgan Smith.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Violent Crime investigators identified the man as 32-year-old Roderick William Chester. Deputies arrested Chester in connection to the fatal shooting of Smith.
Authorities served warrants on Chester on Thursday at 2:16 p.m.
The charges
Deputies took Chester to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged him with the following:
- Murder
- Simple Battery from an unrelated case
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.