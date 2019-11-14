It’s the Law: U.S. Supreme Court debates DACA program

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC's Shelby Coates for our weekly segment "It's the Law."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

Davis offers some insight into the battle over immigration happening at the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court heard oral arguments the DACA program. The Trump administration calls the program “unconstitutional.”

President Obama created the program by Executive Memorandum in 2012.

The decision impacts about 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children before 2007.