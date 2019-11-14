Macon-Bibb, Navicent team up to raise diabetes awareness

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County and the Medical Center Navicent Health have partnered to raise diabetes awareness.

Mayor Robert Reichert signed a proclamation Thursday morning for diabetes awareness.

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, but Thursday is World Diabetes Day.

Navicent staff say one in ten Americans have diabetes; however, a quarter of them don’t know they have it.

Navicent is taking steps to educate the public on preventative measures, treatment, and addressing stigmas.

“I think the biggest thing today is the food and the eating,” nurse manager Julie Deese said. “It is not as restrictive as people think. It’s actually what we should be eating every day if we eat the right balance and the right portions of foods.”

Signs of diabetes

Signs of diabetes are as follows: