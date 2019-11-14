Macon celebrates new Music Sculpture Park

Beautiful music can be made in a downtown Macon park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Downtown Macon Community Association and county officials announced the grand opening of the newest musical feature at Turpin Park.

On Third Street, between Poplar and Plum Streets, sit colorful music sculptures ready for use.

In 2018, the association received a grant for the newest installation.

The mission of the music garden is to help improve public spaces for family-friendly programming in the area.

“Each sculpture you can play tonal music on,” said Scott Mitchell, Chairman of Downtown Macon Community Association. “Some are bass, some are tenor, some are cymbals. We have a set of bongo drums, and on one side is the botanical collection. ”

The music garden took over a year to complete.