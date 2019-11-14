Mary Persons QB Trippe Moore signs with Georgia to play baseball

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mary Persons junior quarterback Trippe Moore signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Moore was the region two, 4A Player of the Year last year for Mary Persons’ baseball team. He led the region in homers in 2018 and went 10-1 on the mound with a 1.01 ERA and 98 strikeouts.

- Advertisement -

The young star pitched a seven-inning shutout in SunTrust Park in the last game of the regular-season to clinch Mary Persons’ first region title since 2011.

Moore will be an outfielder at UGA, but will also get the opportunity to pitch.

Here’s Trippe Moore on signing with Georgia.

TRIPPE MOORE

Related Article: Georgia LB Brenton Cox enters NCAA transfer portal

“I can’t wait to be up Athens, and play at Foley Field everyday,” Moore said. “It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid. I always wanted to wear the red and black and tee it up there, and I’m just ready to be there, and to be a Bulldog finally. It’s what I always wanted to do.”

Here’s Moore’s dad, William Moore, on his sons accomplishment.

THE DAD

“It’s a dream come true,” Moore said. “But, nobody is more deserving than him. I know I’m his dad, I’m bias, but he’s been focused on this since he was in tee ball. The most no nonsense kid I’ve ever seen. I mean, top five percent of his class, academically. A football player, and we couldn’t be more excited.”