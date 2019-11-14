MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Have you ever sat at the library reading a book and thought, I would love a chair like this at home? Well, that thought can become a reality.
The Middle Georgia Regional Library is holding a surplus furniture and equipment sale.
- Advertisement -
Items are available to view and bid on starting Thursday at the 1769 Shurling Dr. location in Macon.
Employees call this an auction-style sale wherein you must bid on the items.
How to submit a bid
- Where: Middle Georgia Regional Library, 1769 Shurling Dr. in Macon
- When: Bidding starts on Thursday
- You must submit a bid in a sealed envelope for those items you want by 3 p.m. Nov. 18.
- Winners will receive a notification on Nov. 20, and they must pick up the items by the 22nd at 3 p.m.