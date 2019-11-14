Bidding for furniture, equipment starts at Middle Georgia Regional Library

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Have you ever sat at the library reading a book and thought, I would love a chair like this at home? Well, that thought can become a reality.

The Middle Georgia Regional Library is holding a surplus furniture and equipment sale.

Items are available to view and bid on starting Thursday at the 1769 Shurling Dr. location in Macon.

Employees call this an auction-style sale wherein you must bid on the items. 

How to submit a bid

  • Where: Middle Georgia Regional Library, 1769 Shurling Dr. in Macon
  • When: Bidding starts on Thursday
  • You must submit a bid in a sealed envelope for those items you want by 3 p.m. Nov. 18.
  • Winners will receive a notification on Nov. 20, and they must pick up the items by the 22nd at 3 p.m.