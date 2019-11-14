Macon Water Authority customers can view their accounts and make online payments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Water Authority customers now have access to their accounts after a ransomware attack in October. However, employees can neither read meters nor bill customers.

MWA President Tony Rajas says backup-customer data is being used. Also, a majority of the servers are back online.

The MWA can access customer accounts and information again. Customers can also see their accounts and make online payments.

MWA officials say they will not apply late fees or disconnect services.