Report: Northside football coach Kevin Kinsler retiring

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Northside High School football coach Kevin Kinsler is retiring after 10 seasons as the Eagles’ head coach, according to a report Thursday by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

41NBC’s Montezz Allen has reached out to Kinsler and is waiting to hear back.

Kinsler, who is 100-28 as the Eagles’ head coach, came to Northside as an assistant in 1989 and took over as head coach in 2010, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

His 2014 team won the Georgia High School Football Association Class 5A championship, beating Mays 25-18 in the state final.

Northside made the playoffs in Kinsler’s first nine seasons as head coach–reaching the semifinals three times and the state championship game twice–but went 3-7 in 2019 and missed the playoffs.

The Eagles went 5-5 in the 2018 regular season but qualified for the GHSA 6A playoffs by finishing third in Region 1. They then reeled off four straight wins to advance to the state final, where they fell to Lee County, 14-0.