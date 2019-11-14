MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Buying a Subaru, right now, will not only give you a new set of wheels, but it will also give you the chance to give back to the community.

For the 11th year, Subaru is holding its Share the Love event.

The nationwide event allows Subaru dealership car buyers to pick a charity for Subaru to donate $250 towards.

Charities

National charities like Make-A-Wish and Meals on Wheels America are on the selection list. Each dealership can also pick a local charity.

For the third time in a row, Subaru of Macon selected Daybreak — a Project of Depaul USA — as its local charity.

Ken Grinstead, the General Manager of Jackson Automotive Group/Subaru of Macon, is proud that Subaru can help out in the community.

“We’re doing something to help, it makes me feel good personally, but not only that,” Grinstead said. “Our employees, I think they have all been involved in it and it helps them to feel like they’re making a difference in the community. It’s just a win-win for everybody.”

Share the Love runs from now until January 2nd. Customers who buy or lease a new Subaru vehicle can pick a charity for the donation.

According to Daybreak, the event raised a total of $46,519 in the last two years.